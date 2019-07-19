This app offers 39 different types of vendor services

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
EI Corporate Services has developed an Android-based app to tackle the vendor selection issues of companies.
The app, which was under trial for the past one month, will go live on July 25 to cater to different types of service requirements, including administrative, technical, legal and HR needs. The app offers 39 different types of services.
“This app will be used by the HR and Admin heads of companies to place their requirements for respective services. The request will appear on our digital platform and will be monitored by our professionals, who will direct these requests to the applicable vendors. The company is at liberty to choose a vendor for its requirements. All this comes with zero cost to the company,” said Bhavesh Upadhyay, founder, EI Corporate Services , an arm of Enterprising Indian Organisation.
Developed in-house, the app has so far got over 115 companies on board. On the vendor side, about 150 vendors have already empanelled with EI Corporate Services in the 39 service categories. Upadhyay claims this to be a unique platform, which acts as ‘one-stop-shop’ for a wide range of corporate service requirements. These include manpower hiring, HR services, payroll outsourcing, public relations, safety consultant, event management, regulatory audit, finance, investments, private equity, land acquisition, IT, medical, among others.
“These service providers are verified with proper due diligence on legal, professional and operational aspects. The benefit to the companies is that they quickly get qualified and credible vendors without going for their background check,” said Upadhyay, adding that the big benefit will be for SMEs and start-ups, who are more at risk of burning their fingers while engaging with unprofessional vendors. “We are already getting 10-15 enquiries daily,” he said.
EI Corporate Services, Ahmedabad-based start-up, charges vendors a one-time fee of ₹30,000 for documentation and due diligence besides taking a small portion of profit from their business generated through this platform. Profit-sharing is the main revenue source.
“There is a registered contract signed with each vendor, who can't directly deal or negotiate with the company outside the EI Corporate Service platform. And companies on the other side, have no cost to bear hence it is a win-win for all,” he added.
Upadhyay looks to have about 500 such companies using its app in the next six months, while the number of vendor services offered will also be expanded in due course. “At present, our geographical reach is limited to three States. But in the next six months, we plan to spread ourselves across India with about 1,000 vendor agencies registered on our platform by 2020,” he said.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...