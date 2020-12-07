TiE offers AI-based match-making for buyers and sellers at global meet

A three-day round-the-clock global entrepreneurs summit will begin on Tuesday. The virtual global summit, organised by the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), is expected to be attended by about 200 investors.

TiE, the 28-year-old global network of entrepreneurs and professionals, pegs investment commitments to the tune of $250 million in 250 startups that were shortlisted for an exclusive pitch to be organised during the event.

“Besides the investment commitments into the start-ups, TiE will also introduce an artificial intelligence-based match-making between sellers and buyers of various products and services,” he said.

“We have asked a few questions from the people who have registered. The AI-based platform would sift through the information to find out who can buy from whom,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President of TiE (Hyderabad) and Chairman and Managing Director of datacentre firm CtrlS, said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will formally inaugurate the conference. Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana IT and Industries Minister and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the summit.

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India; Karan Bajwa, Managing Director of Google Cloud; Rahul Sharma, President of AWS India and South Asia; and Vijay Shekhar, Founder of Paytm, are among the speakers scheduled to address the summit.

About 20,000 entrepreneurs, over 300 speakers and 250 start-ups will participate in the conference.

“The registrations have already crossed the 32,000-mark. We are expecting over 50,000 people to attend the conference,” Mahavir Sharma - Chairman TiE Global, said.