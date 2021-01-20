Time spent on email up by 55% due to WFH, say millenials: Survey

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution for teams, conducted a survey with millennials in India to understand the change in email usage behavior while working remotely during the pandemic.
The survey reveals that 55 per cent of the respondents feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started WFH.
This comes as the ongoing pandemic has redefined the way people work. This has led to a change in their usual work routines as well as their email usage patterns, as per the survey report.
The survey highlights that as many as 60 per cent of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home. A total of 57 per cent of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours since working remotely.
More than half (52 per cent) of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10 per cent from before WFH began.
‘The survey also found that over 56 per cent of millennials continuously aim to hit ‘Inbox Zero’ - which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.
When asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home, 67 per cent of millennials choose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools; 25 per cent said WhatsApp while 8 per cent preferred emails.
Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and co-founder of Hiver, said: “As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organisations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organisations and externally as well.”
He added: “With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive.”
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...