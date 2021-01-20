Time spent on email up by 55% due to WFH, say millenials: Survey

Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution for teams, conducted a survey with millennials in India to understand the change in email usage behavior while working remotely during the pandemic.

The survey reveals that 55 per cent of the respondents feel that their time spent on work email has increased by more than two hours since they started WFH.

This comes as the ongoing pandemic has redefined the way people work. This has led to a change in their usual work routines as well as their email usage patterns, as per the survey report.

The survey highlights that as many as 60 per cent of millennials believe that long email interactions hamper productivity while working from home. A total of 57 per cent of millennials feel the need to constantly check their work email every few hours since working remotely.

More than half (52 per cent) of the millennials surveyed said they now check their email as soon it lands in their inbox, which is up by 10 per cent from before WFH began.

‘Zero Inbox’

‘The survey also found that over 56 per cent of millennials continuously aim to hit ‘Inbox Zero’ - which is a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty, or almost empty, at all times.

When asked about their preferred collaboration tool to connect with colleagues while working from home, 67 per cent of millennials choose a mix of chat platforms and video conferencing tools; 25 per cent said WhatsApp while 8 per cent preferred emails.

Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO, and co-founder of Hiver, said: “As the threat of the pandemic continues, work from home has become a norm. Even as organisations have adopted virtual collaboration tools to make teamwork effective, email continues to drive maximum connections within organisations and externally as well.”

He added: “With automation and integration of advanced technology, Hiver is working towards redefining email management and helping teams stay productive.”