Info-tech

TN IT Minister makes assessment of ICT Academy’s programs

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 24, 2021

Minister asks ICT Academy to implement projects that would help youth to get employment

State Minister for Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on the operations of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu. He did a detailed review of various programs implemented by the Academy and discussed on the future plans.

The minister insisted on the need for analysing the skill gap prevailing in Tamil Nadu and working towards improving the employability in the State. He insisted that the ICT Academy must implement activities and projects that would have deeper impact among the youth and improve gainful employment after the training.

Considering the huge need for skill development for employment purposes, the Minister took a special interest in ICT Academy and discussed about its larger plans.

Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman ICT Academy and officials were present in the review meeting, says a government press release.

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

employment
Tamil Nadu
computing and information technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like