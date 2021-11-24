TN IT Minister makes assessment of ICT Academy’s programs

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
State Minister for Information Technology T Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on the operations of ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu. He did a detailed review of various programs implemented by the Academy and discussed on the future plans.
The minister insisted on the need for analysing the skill gap prevailing in Tamil Nadu and working towards improving the employability in the State. He insisted that the ICT Academy must implement activities and projects that would have deeper impact among the youth and improve gainful employment after the training.
Considering the huge need for skill development for employment purposes, the Minister took a special interest in ICT Academy and discussed about its larger plans.
Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman ICT Academy and officials were present in the review meeting, says a government press release.
