TN to host CII Connect 2019 on November 7&8

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to announce separate policies on two emerging technologies — Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence — at CII Connect 2019, the annual information, communication and technology conference and exhibition of Tamil Nadu, is to be held in the city on November 7 and 8.

The State had in the last few months announced a series of policies, including for Electric Vehicle and start-up and innovation.

“The proposals are under circulation for various approvals,” Santosh K Misra, CEO, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency and Commissioner of e-Governance, told newspersons at the curtain raiser press meet.

“It will be a safe and ethical AI policy — a first of its kind in the world,” he said. New technologies open up huge opportunities but also throw major surprises. When such policies are announced, if the pitfalls are not completely understood, it can lead to disasters. “We want to make sure that we address all these in the safe and ethical AI policy,” he said without elaborating.

The 18th edition of Connect 2019, which will focus on the theme “Technology at the Heart of India’s $5 trillion economy,” is being jointly organised by the CII along with the State government and the Software Technology Parks of India.

Suresh Raman, Chairman, CII Connect 2019 and Head of Chennai Operations, Tata Consultancy Services, said that Connect has been the forum for Indian ICT Industry to confer on latest trends and developments. The event has become an intellectual and impactful platform bringing together technologists, industry leaders, academicians, infrastructure providers, thought leaders and start-ups.

India needs to capitalise around developing disruptive business models, use digital technologies to create and deliver value to the customer in an integrated, innovative blend to achieve the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India to become a $5-trillion economy.

Connect 2019 will feature sessions and panel discussions showcasing the fast-paced growth of ICT sector in Tamil Nadu and to make the State, one of the potential States for investments in the ICT sector. The event is being held at a time when India is emerging as a global hub for generating ICT manpower to cater to the requirements of advanced countries.

Some of the key speakers at the event will include ministers and officials from the State government; industry experts and academicians, he said.

CII-Connect will also recognise and award entrepreneurs who have excelled and individuals who have helped the industry grow in India and Tamil Nadu, Raman said. Israel and Ireland are the two partners countries, he added.

KPMG is the Technical Partner. Around 100 plus exhibitors from IT and ITES, electronic and hardware companies, gaming and animation will exhibit their products and technologies at Connect 2019 which is expected to attract 10,000 business and trade visitors.