To increase developer’s income, GitHub hikes pay, cuts transaction fee

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GitHub, a global platform that lets millions of developers build, manage and share software solutions, has announced a reduction in the share that it takes from developers on selling software and solutions. GitHub Marketplace will now charge only 5 per cent, as against a transaction fee of 25 per cent previously.
“In the spirit of helping developers both thrive and profit, we’re increasing developer’s take-home pay for apps sold in the marketplace from 75 to 95 per cent. GitHub will only keep a 5 per cent transaction fee,” a GitHub executive said. “For transactions made before January 1, 2021, GitHub retains 25 per cent of transaction income. For transactions made after that date, only 5 per cent is retained by GitHub,” the executive said.
The change will be reflected in payments received from the end of January 2021 onwards. “This change puts more revenue in the pockets of the developers, who are doing the work building tools that support the GitHub community,” the executive said.
The three-year-old DevOps ecosystem, the GitHub Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for developers to find, sell, and share tools and solutions that help simplify and improve the process of building software.
The platform company has also announced simplification of its verification process for apps that seek to get listed on the Marketplace. “Previously, a deep review of app security and functionality was required before an app could be added to Marketplace. Moving forward, we’ll verify your organisation’s identity and common-sense security precautions,” the executive said.
