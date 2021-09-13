‘TRAI open to re-examining 4G and 5G spectrum prices’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Even as the Centre is readying a bailout package for the telecom sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority India (TRAI) is open to re-examining the price of 4G and 5G spectrum. The telecom regulator is also backing a reduction in the licence fee for operators to 6 per cent.
Speaking to BusinessLine, the newly-appointed TRAI Secretary, V Raghunandan, said: “Once the Department of Telecommunications sends the reference for 700 MHz, TRAI will be open to re-examining its reference price.”
The 700 MHz spectrum band was up for auctions in 2016 as well, where it remained unsold due to high reserve prices. Now, it is going to be put for auction for the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions that are slated to happen next year. Sources told BussinessLine that DoT would be sending the reference for mid-band, mm-wave and 700 MHz spectrum to TRAI soon.
Raghunandan also said that the upcoming telecom bailout package is likely to be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting and will be a package for telcos overall. “TRAI was not, however, a participant in discussions regarding details of the package,” clarified Raghunandan.
Regarding TRAI’s stance on to what extent the licence fee should be reduced, Raghunandan said: “Of the 8 per cent licence fee, 5 per cent is earmarked for the Universal Service Obligation Fund, which is aimed to provide connectivity to remote and rural areas. That will not be touched until we achieve sufficient rural connectivity. Therefore, you are looking a possible licence fee of 5-6 per cent.”
Regarding TRAI’s ongoing conflict with broadcasters on the second edition of the new tariff order, the regulator is not likely to take action against broadcasters that missed the August 12 implementation deadline to submit the new Reference Interconnect Offer since the matter is sub judice and awaits Supreme Court judgment on Monday.
“Implementation of the NTO 2.0 is going to be a long-drawn process, so delay by a few weeks will not have much consequence. Moreover, should Supreme Court rule against the implementation of NTO, commencing the implementation process would be wasted efforts. Therefore, TRAI awaits to hear from the Supreme Court,” said Raghunandan.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...