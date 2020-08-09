Info-tech

Twitter in race to buy TikTok: Report

Bloomberg August 9 | Updated on August 09, 2020 Published on August 09, 2020

Twitter Inc. has held early talks about a potential combination with TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app that the Trump administration has declared a national-security threat, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear whether Twitter will pursue a deal, which would involve TikTok’s US operations, the people said. Because Twitter is much smaller, the social media company has reasoned it probably would not face the same level of anti-trust scrutiny as Microsoft Corp or other potential bidders, people familiar with the discussions told Dow Jones.

Microsoft has been negotiating for weeks with TikTok’s owner, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, and is considered the front-runner for any possible deal, according to the people. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke with President Donald Trump about the matter a week ago.

