Twitter tests feature helping users to view quote tweets easily

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Twitter is testing a new option that shows users the number of times that a post has been retweeted with a comment.
The feature was first spotted by app engineer Janne Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who had said that the micro-blogging platform was testing out the feature to make it easier for users to view quote tweets.
“Twitter is working on `quote_count` Tweet Object attribute in the API, showing the possibility of including such metric in the app, or formalizing the ability to view quote-tweets,” Wong had tweeted.
Multiple users on the platform had noticed the feature within their account on Thursday and had posted screenshots of the same. It was later confirmed by Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter that the platform was indeed testing out the feature for select users.
“We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let's you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience,” Beykpour tweeted.
The feature is being tested currently with select iOS users who can see a new “Retweet with comments” counter alongside the existing “Likes” and “Retweets” numbers.
User can reply to quote tweets and see the original tweets using this built-in functionality. This is a way to better organize tweets into conversation threads. Currently, if the user wishes to find a tweet, they have to post the URL of the tweet in the service’s search box.
Twitter had earlier introduced multiple features to better its UI for users. Last month the social media platform had rolled out a “Continue thread” feature where users were no longer required to dig through tweets for replying to older tweets. The feature allows Twitterati to connect new tweets to existing posts to continue a twitter thread.
While a user is composing a new tweet, they will simply need to pull down to see their older tweets and click on the ‘Continue thread’ or the ellipses button below the old tweet to reply to and connect the tweets.
