Twitter rolls out new ‘quote tweets’ feature for iOS users

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Twitter has introduced a new feature for iOS users that makes it easier for them to view their quote tweets all in one place.
The feature will allow users to see how many people have retweeted a tweet with a comment.
The microblogging platform shared a video showing how the feature will look from its official account with the caption, “Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place.”
Twitter has been testing the feature for a while now. It was first spotted by app engineer Janne Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) who had said that the micro-blogging platform was testing out the feature to make it easier for users to view quote tweets.
It was then confirmed by Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead at Twitter, that the platform was indeed testing out the feature for select users.
“We rolled this out as a test starting today. Let's you easily see all the Retweets with comments of any tweet. Let us know what you think if you have access to the experience,” Beykpour had tweeted.
The new feature will organize all of a user’s retweets with comments into a convenient list. Users can access the same by tapping on a tweet and clicking on “Retweets.”Retweets will be divided into two columns. One column will contain “quote tweets” while the other will contain a list of retweets with no comments.
The update will be rolled out to a majority of iOS users today. The social media platform will be rolling out the feature for its web app and Android users in the coming weeks.
Apart from this, the platform is also working on multiple features to make the UI more engaging. It is testing out customizable timelines that will allow users to swipe to their lists from home and is gathering feedback on the same. It is allowing a few select users to schedule their tweets on its desktop app according to reports.
