Udaan invests over ₹4,000 cr across verticals; aims 100 per cent YoY growth

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Udaan, the country biggest B2B marketplace, has invested over ₹4,000 crore over the last 12-18 months across technology, supply chain, and other areas and is aiming for a 100 per cent year-on-year growth this financial year, co-founders of the startup said in an internal mail to its employees on Tuesday,
"Over the years, our business model has continued to evolve as per the market requirements and become sharper. We have invested more than ₹4,000 crore in the past 12-18 months across different pillars of business - technology, supply chain, category, credit, people, compliance etc. - to accelerate and strengthen our capabilities. This is already showing in our growth and we continue to aim for 100 per cent YoY growth this financial year." the co-founders, Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta said.
They said that the second Covid wave did slow down the startup's momentum by a quarter. "Our cost of doing business went up as we decided to serve our customers within the lockdown restrictions. Our commitment and resilience to continue serving our customers in a better way, no matter how hard the challenges, have taught us to adapt quickly and manage these short-term disruptions," they said.
The co-founders also pointed out that the company is relooking at elements of its revenue and cost and making choices more effective and efficient. The company also wants to simplify its organisational structures & processes to help us grow faster, the internal mail said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...