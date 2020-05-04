Unicode move to include two Tamil letters in Telugu script sparks row

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
A decision taken by Unicode Consortium to include two Tamil letters in Telugu script has sparked a row, with Telugu lovers taking to Twitter to oppose the move. They said the two similar-sounding letters already exist in Telugu and there is absolutely no need to import them from Tamil.
Interestingly, a few Tamil tweeple too lent their voice in support of their Telugu peers and objected to the new additions.
Unicode, a global consortium that develops fonts for all languages and scripts that can be easily used across all digital platforms, has decided to add two Tamil consonants — LLLA ழḻ and RRA றṟ — to the Telugu Unicode stable in a decision it took on May 2.
“As a liturgical language, Tamil texts are frequently expressed in scripts other than Tamil for reading and recitation by non-Tamil speakers. This served as an impetus to evolve unique orthographies that attempted to preserve the phonological aspects of the Tamil script/language in other scripts,” Unicode said after its May 2 meeting, where it announced some other additions as well.
“This document presents a hybrid Telugu orthography that is used for representing Tamil religious texts and proposes the encoding of two additional consonants to the Telugu block,’’ it said.
The Unicode Consortium said the addition would help appropriately preserve the original Tamil phonetic realisation of the source text without any loss (of sound).
This decision has made Telugu lovers angry. Pavan Santosh, who promotes Telugu content on the web, asked Unicode to explain the procedure it followed in arriving at this decision.
“Have you consulted any Telugu, Dravidian linguists before making this decision? There are already letters equivalent to these Tamil letters in Telugu Unicode and this is uncalled for,” he pointed out.
Telugu Kutami, an organisation of Telugu lovers, has strongly condemned the decision. “How can one add letters to a language without consulting the stakeholders? It is highly condemnable,” it said in a statement.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...