Union Minister inaugurates National Cyber Research Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy today inaugurated National Cyber Research, Innovation and Capacity Building Centre at Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) campus located at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad.

Reddy pointed out the need for such a centre with the proliferation of Information Technology in our lives. The Government has anticipated cyber threat and has taken several landmark steps in the recent past. A dedicated division was created in October 2017 under the Ministry of Home Affairs, for addressing the cyber security threat in the country.

The Minister said that CDTI is one of the seven verticals under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and highlights the growing relevance of continuous research and innovation in our fight against cyber crime.

Appreciating the imperative of a dedicated centre that can carry out research and innovate new technology for making the lives of people better, and to preempt the designs of those who are involved in cyber crimes, The Ministry of Home Affairs conceptualised such centres all across India. “Our aim, therefore, is to anticipate new domains of cyber crime and prevent them before the crimes actually take place,” he said.

The Minister said that the selection of Hyderabad for the centre is strategic. With organisations like CCMB, CDFD, IIT, a slew of Defence establishments including DRDO in the government sector, a host of world class IT companies in private sector, Hyderabad figures amongst the top cities of the world in IT development.

The Minister also said that the MHA is also working on setting up Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (R4C) in the States. It is in collaboration with I4C to further strengthen the cyber combat capabilities of the nation. CDTI Hyderabad will prove to be a central hub for entire South India. he added.