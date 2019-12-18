Upskilling platform Springboard raises $11 mn in post-Series A funding

Springboard, an online platform for upskilling, has raised $11 million in post-Series A funding. This round was led by Reach Capital, with participation by Pearson Ventures, International Finance Corporation (IFC), as well as returning investors Costanoa Ventures, Learn Capital, and Blue Fog Capital.

“Working professionals now have to significantly upskill or re-skill every three-five 3-5 years to advance in their careers,” said Parul Gupta, Co-founder of Springboard. Reach Capital supports entrepreneurs in the field of innovation in education technology, added Esteban Sosnik, General Partner at Reach Capital.

Springboard has also partnered with Microsoft to train and place 5,000 students in analytics jobs over the next three years, through its new Data Analytics Career Track. So far, around 14,000 learners have enrolled globally on Springboard’s platform and work in over 50 per cent of the Fortune 100 companies, in the data science, data analytics, machine learning and UX design roles at a number of companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, Boeing, and Visa.