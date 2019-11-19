UrbanClap launches men’s grooming in 9 cities

India’s leading home and beauty services marketplace, UrbanClap, announced the launch of men’s grooming and haircut at home for men and kids in nine cities in India.

Men’s grooming is more than $5.5B market in India, and UrbanClap is the first player to take the service to Indian households. Timed with International Men’s Day, this first of its kind service will make it easy and convenient for men to avail grooming services in a busy schedule.

Men’s grooming services have been launched in 9 of the 14 cities where the company is operational. The cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Consumers can avail from a wide range of affordable services such as haircut, shave/beard grooming, facials, pedicures, and hair color.

Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder, UrbanClap stated in a press release, “After having served more than 10 lakh women with our flagship Salon at Home services, we realized that there is no similar service available for men. And with men becoming more and more attentive to grooming and personal care, launching men’s grooming seemed like the perfect next step. This is also in line with our promise to make services more easily accessible in a highly fragmented and under-serviced market segment. ”

Consumers can book men’s grooming services from the app for any time slot between 7 am and 10 pm, 7 days a week and a trained Hair Stylist will be at their doorstep in 60-90 minutes. The services are available for men, kids and the elderly alike.

Founded in Nov 2014, UrbanClap is India and the UAE’s largest home services company. The company offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc through its mobile app and website.