Kerala Industries Minister, P.Rajeeve has inaugurated the Digital Technology Centre of NOV--the US based technology driven solutions company for the global energy industry -- at Kochi Infopark.

Kochi, the Minister said, has emerged as a global IT destination, driven by its world-class infrastructure, superior connectivity, and access to a highly skilled technical workforce.

The Digital Technology Centre will house a Software Engineering Unit, Corporate Digital Services, and a Customer Support Hub.

With a legacy of over 150 years in the global energy sector and a workforce of 34,000 professionals globally, NOV also operates manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai. The new centre in Kochi initially employs 70 professionals and plans to double the workforce by the first quarter of next year.

When asked why NOV has chosen Kochi, Staale Jordan, VP Product IT, NOV told businessline that the city is emerging as the most important Tier II and Kerala can become a hub for IT development after Tier I cities are exhausted.

The government is doing everything possible to attract large firms. The investment-friendly environment at Infopark and the support from the State Government have been instrumental in helping NOV to expand its operations in India.

Quoting reports, he said there has been a decline in terms of investments by companies in Tier I cities. “We are seeing more growth in Tier II cities like Kochi and the connectivity is also an added advantage.

The company is also focussing on tapping the promising talent pool particularly Gen Z. Kochi’s talent pool made it an attractive choice for NOV over established IT hubs, he added.

NOV has invested half a million dollar to date and plans to invest a total of $10 million in Kochi. While North America remains the company’s largest market, India represents a significant growth opportunity, he said.

The company, as part of its long term strategy, is also looking at exploring opportunities in other Tier II cities in India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit