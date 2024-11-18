Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has opened a new office and a modern Generative AI Experience Centre in Cyberjaya, Selangor state, Malaysia. This will be a hub for innovation and collaboration, bringing together leaders and thinkers at the forefront of Generative AI space to drive digital transformation in South-East Asia and beyond, a company spokesman said.

Eyes diverse markets

The new facility is UST’s third delivery centre in Malaysia, and will develop AI solutions for a diverse range of market sectors, including banking, manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, telecom, and education. It will also elevate customer experiences across South-East Asia and improve UST’s engineering services and digital portfolio. A key focus area will be developing custom Large Language Models (LLMs) tailored to specific business needs. Work at the Centre of Excellence will also empower cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity applications to automatic backend tasks and digitise front-end user experiences, benefiting both engineering and Global Business Services teams.

Selangor Chief Minister attends

The facility was formally opened on November 11 at a function, attended by YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Selangor state; Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, Senior Vice-President of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation; Puan Nor Suhaila Binti Saat, Director, Sepang Municipal Council; Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Cyberview Sdn Bhd; TS Koay, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Malaysia, Chai Ping Chua, Country Site Leader, Experian Malaysia; Sunil Balakrishnan, CVO and Global Head of Centre Operations, UST; Gilroy Mathew, Senior Vice president, UST; and Amar Chhajer, Vice President and Country Head Malaysia, UST.

Boost to market potential

Amar Chhajer, Vice President & Country Head - Malaysia, UST, said the new delivery centre will enhance UST’s ability to support growing Malaysian and South-East Asian markets and position it for further growth. UST’s focus on Generative AI aligns with the current digital landscape and will empower businesses to harness the potential of AI and automation to drive digital transformation. “We’re grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders instrumental in fostering a strong tech community in Malaysia.”

Catalyst for R&D in AI

YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar, Selangor, said UST is a key partner in the state’s mission to develop digital infrastructure and nurture local tech talent. “Its AI Centre of Excellence is exactly the type of forward-thinking initiative that will help propel Malaysia into the next phase of digital evolution. It will be a catalyst for research and development in AI, helping to unlock new opportunities and insights across a wide range of sectors. UST’s commitment to Malaysia’s tech ecosystem has been instrumental in helping transform this sector of our economy. Over the past decade, UST has invested in developing over 10,000 engineering professionals in Malaysia, contributing to the creation of a dynamic and resilient digital ecosystem,” he added.

UST began operating in Malaysia in 2006, opening its first centre in Penang in 2011. This location also became home to UST’s first Infinity Lab in 2020, supporting innovation that has helped it expand operations in South-East Asia. UST Malaysia has grown to become one of the company’s biggest delivery centre locations, and is now home to over 1,500 associates.. UST Malaysia has two delivery centres in Penang, and has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in that country.