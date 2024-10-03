Digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired the automation unit of ISG (Information Services Group), a US-based global technology research and advisory firm, for a consideration of $27 million in an all-cash transaction. This will strengthen UST’s position in intelligent automation and position it for future growth in a dynamic market, a company spokesman said.

The acquired unit provides intelligent automation solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA) and automation technologies that help optimise business processes, enhance customer experience, and reduce operational costs for clients. Going forward, UST will onboard intelligent automation consultants globally. Separately, ISG confirmed the deal saying it has sold its automation unit to UST.

RPA software implementation

Founded in 2017, the acquired unit offers RPA software implementation, support, and licensing services. It has over 120 senior automation consultants and technologists across the US, UK, India, Canada, and Germany. It boasts partnerships with vendors such as Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Blue Prism, and offers services ranging from strategy and design to implementation and support. It is expected to strengthen the UST partner ecosystem in the intelligent automation space.

The acquisition has the potential to transform industries, enhance productivity, improve customer experience, and build on diverse revenue streams. It comes at a time when enterprises are seeking to scale and optimise automation across the enterprise and leverage it for broader business transformation, the spokesman said.

Boosts consulting capabilities

Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST Automation, said the acquisition builds on the success of the UST SmartOps platform as well as current services and partnerships. “It represents a major step forward for us, enabling greater consulting capabilities and strengthening delivery of a larger set of services to clients, including business transformation, automation-powered BPaaS (business process-as-a-service) and cost takeout capabilities (eliminating unnecessary expenses through strategic planning).”

Michael P Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ISG, said the group’s former automation unit will benefit from being part of UST, a larger technology services organisation that we have known and respected for years – and one that has the resources and scale to compete in the intelligent process automation space.