Digital transformation solutions company UST has won the Best Large Organisation awards in the ‘Business Culture’ and ‘Building a Culture of Innovation’ categories by the UK-based Business Culture Awards 2022. The awards recognised ‘exceptional business culture at global organisations’ from among the more than 100 companies participating this year, a company spokesman said here.

Third feat in a row

This is the third consecutive year that UST has been named a winner by the Business Culture Awards. Its response to Covid-19 had come up triumphs this year, the spokesman said. It encompassed efforts to accommodate transition to work-from-home as well as corporate social responsibility initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. By keeping employees engaged and fostering an open environment, UST was able to maintain its distinct corporate culture.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, and Vishnu Rajasekharan Nair, Global Programme Manager-Strategy and Culture, and others attended the awards ceremony and received the trophies. At least 500 UST volunteers were engaged in Covid-19 relief projects, the spokesman added. The company also encourages employees to volunteer and contribute to CSR projects. It was a finalist in each of the other eight categories it had entered this year.

Colours of UST

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Centre Operations, UST, said he is proud how a diverse team of employees has harnessed innovation to create positive outcomes for clients and the world at large. “The Business Culture Awards confirm our legacy of success and we will continue looking for opportunities to further distinguish our workplace culture.”

The corporate culture is guided by the Colours of UST, a comprehensive strategic employee engagement framework, he said. It adopts a non-hierarchical structure that allows all employees to contribute according to their passion and skillset. Every associate has the option of contributing to one or more ‘Colour’ of choice. It now has more than 10,000 active volunteers ranging from organisational leaders to new joiners.