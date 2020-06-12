UST Global offers ‘Return to Work’ digital solutions

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has designed a modular approach to help companies fighting the Covid-19 crisis bring back employees to the workplace and support everyone’s health and safety while aiding business continuity for the organisation.
It has introduced a new service offering, Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprises, which transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organisations with optimal safety and security at their workforce and enabling business continuity.
Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, said that as the world works towards what will be the new normal, his company’s primary goal is to ensure the safe return of the workforce and achieve business continuity amidst the crisis.
With ‘Return to Work’ digital solutions, it would help others to keep their employees healthy and workplaces safer. These solutions are engineered to make them feel safe as well as to encourage the staff to return to offices by ensuring infection-free work spaces.
Giving out details, a company spokesman said here that its new approach would enable clients create a road map, allowing them to prioritise groups of employees based on return-to-work need and risks, and then to monitor the workplace after they return.
Key aspects of the Return to Work Readiness Model include assessment of worker risk by integrating curated public Covid-19 data and the employee data to show impact to business, management of employee risk, and prompt call for immediate actions.
Proven IoT devices will keep track of vitals and alerts for continuous monitoring in the workplace, while video analytics solutions ensure adherence to safety regulations. A single intuitive dashboard will catalogue risk and relates it to the business needs. The model also enables visibility and rapid mitigation.
The spokesman quoted Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST Global, as saying that the pandemic has precipitated a seismic shift in the way organisations think about workplaces and collaboration.
As long as they are well-governed and compliant to privacy regulations, AI-based video analytics, IoT-driven proximity, and safety solutions are moving to the mainstream and so are secure remote working solutions. UST Global brings these vital solutions around the ‘future of work’ to our clients, he added.
More information can be had from https://go.ust-global.com/return-to-work.
