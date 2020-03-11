Info-tech

Venkat Rangapuram named CEO of Pactera EDGE

March 11, 2020

Pactera EDGE, a Redmond, US-based digital transformation solutions and globalisation services company, has appointed Venkat Rangapuram as Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this elevation, Rangapuram was Senior Vice-President, handling the US, Europe, India and China markets, and managed sales, marketing and delivery functions at Pactera EDGE, for four years, a company statement said.

The 20-year-old firm has about 3,000 employees, with operations in the US, India, China, Asia-Pacific and the European Union. Its Innovation and Development Centre in Hyderabad houses about 300 employees.

