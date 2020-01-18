Info-tech

Vivo to offer major discounts on Vivo Z and Vivo U series phones for Republic Day sales

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2020 Published on January 18, 2020

Customers can purchase Vivo products from Amazon and Flipkart at discounted prices from January 19 to 22

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced major discounts for its Vivo Z and Vivo U series products on Amazon and Flipkart, for its Republic Day sales.

As part of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020, BBK Electronics’ sub-brand Vivo, will slash the prices of its Vivo U series smartphones for Amazon customers.

Users can buy the Vivo U10 3 32-GB and the Vivo U10 3 64-GB variants at ₹7,990 and ₹8,490, respectively.

Customers can also avail Vivo’s offer to purchase the Vivo U10 4 64-GB, Vivo U20 4 64-GB and the Vivo U20 6 64-GB variants originally priced at ₹10,990, ₹10,990 and ₹11,990 respectively, with an additional ₹1,000 off using Amazon coupons.

As part of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, the company is offering both the Vivo Z series and Vivo U series products at discounted prices on the platform.

The Vivo Z1Pro 4 64-GB, along with the Z1Pro 6 64-GB and Z1Pro 6 128-GB variants, are priced at ₹10,990, ₹11,990 and ₹13,990 respectively, on Flipkart.

The Vivo U10 3 32-GB and the Vivo U10 3-64 GB variants can be purchased on Flipkart for ₹7,990 and ₹8,490 respectively.

Flipkart customers can also receive ₹1,000 off of Vivo Z1x 6 64-GB, Z1x 8 128-GB and Vivo U10 4 64-GB as part Vivo’s prepaid offer during the sale.

Realme, another BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brand, had also announced discounted prices for multiple products for consumers on Flipkart and Realme websites during the dates.

