Vivo to offer major discounts on Vivo Z and Vivo U series phones for Republic Day sales

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced major discounts for its Vivo Z and Vivo U series products on Amazon and Flipkart, for its Republic Day sales.

As part of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020, BBK Electronics’ sub-brand Vivo, will slash the prices of its Vivo U series smartphones for Amazon customers.

Users can buy the Vivo U10 3 32-GB and the Vivo U10 3 64-GB variants at ₹7,990 and ₹8,490, respectively.

Customers can also avail Vivo’s offer to purchase the Vivo U10 4 64-GB, Vivo U20 4 64-GB and the Vivo U20 6 64-GB variants originally priced at ₹10,990, ₹10,990 and ₹11,990 respectively, with an additional ₹1,000 off using Amazon coupons.

As part of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, the company is offering both the Vivo Z series and Vivo U series products at discounted prices on the platform.

The Vivo Z1Pro 4 64-GB, along with the Z1Pro 6 64-GB and Z1Pro 6 128-GB variants, are priced at ₹10,990, ₹11,990 and ₹13,990 respectively, on Flipkart.

The Vivo U10 3 32-GB and the Vivo U10 3-64 GB variants can be purchased on Flipkart for ₹7,990 and ₹8,490 respectively.

Flipkart customers can also receive ₹1,000 off of Vivo Z1x 6 64-GB, Z1x 8 128-GB and Vivo U10 4 64-GB as part Vivo’s prepaid offer during the sale.

Realme, another BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brand, had also announced discounted prices for multiple products for consumers on Flipkart and Realme websites during the dates.