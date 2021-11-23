Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid tariff by 25%

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Vodafone Idea has increased tariffs for prepaid users by 25 per cent starting 25 November. The lowest plan available on the operator's network will now be priced at ₹99 instead of ₹79 earlier. The top-end plan of ₹2,399 will be priced at ₹2,899.
"The new plans will start the process of average revenue per user improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry," the operator said. On Monday, Airtel had announced a similar tariff hike for its customers as telecom companies look to ramp up revenues.
Reliance Jio, now remains the sole telco to increase its tariffs and is being closely watched by analysts. The high price point of the recently launched JioPhone Next (link) could limit its traction and also be interpreted as a sign of Jio toning down its pricing aggression, according to analysts. “which once again suggests the company too may follow through with some hikes. We will keenly monitor developments on this front”, a report by Citi Research said on Monday. Analysts, however, believe that Jio will continue to be priced much lower than the other two operators, in order to keep an upper hand in the tariff war between the three telcos. “The quantum of the hike from Jio will be a key thing to watch out for as we assume it to maintain a similar level of discount to Bharti as earlier,” said Tarun Lakhotia, Director, Kotak Institutional Equities.
“Indian telcos have among the lowest ARPU in the world and subdued return on capital employed (RoCE), despite having the secondhighest average data traffic per user. An adverse triad of high capex, low ARPU and sizeable adjusted gross revenue liabilities have resulted in the sector’s RoCE sliding to 3 per cent last fiscal, from 8 per cent in fiscal 2016” said Nitesh Jain, Director and Rakshit Kachhal, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings Limited. They added that in a scenario where all three telcos raise their tariffs, the industry is looking at an ARPU increase of 15-20 per cent, and a RoCE increase to 7 per cent.
Vi’s New Prepaid Tariffs:
Current Price (Rs)
Validity
New Price (Rs)
Benefits
Tariffed Voice Plan
79
28 Days
99
99 worth Talktime + 200 MB + 1p/sec Voice Tariff
Unlimited Voice Bundles
149
28 Days
179
Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS, 2GB Data
219
28 Days
269
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1GB/day Data
249
28 Days
299
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
299
28 Days
359
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data
399
56 Days
479
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
449
56 Days
539
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2GB/day Data
379
84 Days
459
Unlimited Calling, 1000 SMS, 6GB Data
599
84 Days
719
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
699
84 Days
839
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 2 GB/day Data
1499
365 Days
1799
Unlimited Calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB Data
2399
365 Days
2899
Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day, 1.5GB/day Data
Data Top ups
48
28 Days
58
3 GB Data
98
28 Days
118
12 GB Data
251
28 Days
298
50 GB Data
351
56 Days
418
100 GB Data
