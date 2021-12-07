Vodafone Idea uses Nokia gear to demonstrate network slicing

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) today announced that it used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing. The trial was conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where Vi conducted 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum.

Network slicing allows service providers to create multiple virtual networks over the same physical network. These virtual networks can be configured based on different parameters, including network performance, speed, bandwidth and latency, to offer differentiated services. This allows service providers to cost-effectively address the requirements of diverse customers by creating network slices in line with Service Level Agreements (SLAs) within minutes.

Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited, said: "Network slicing opens up new and exciting opportunities and will allow our enterprise customers to gain new competencies and efficiencies from 5G-powered use cases, like Virtual Reality, Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. As we prepare for 5G for a better tomorrow for consumers and enterprises, we are happy to partner with our longstanding partner, Nokia, to trial network slicing capabilities and look forward to working with them on 5G deployment."