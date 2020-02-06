WE HUB invites entries for second cohort

Flight jargon
WE HUB, a start-up incubator exclusively for women entrepreneurs, has called for entries for its second cohort.
In the first cohort, the incubator, promoted by the Telangana government, selected 26 start-ups from a pool of 265 applications. The batch graduated last year.
The focus for the second cohort will be on sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing, healthtech, fintech, edutech and e-commerce. The incubator, with a mandate to financially enable women entrepreneurs to overcome hurdles in setting up their own ventures, will also offer them access to mentors, corporates and investors.
“Some of the start-ups from the first cohort raised funding for product development, received grants and also got the opportunity to partner with government entities,” said Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB.
Women techies who want to join the 12-month incubation programme can submit their entries from Thursday (February 6) to March 3.
“The programme offers a need-based intervention model and helps women entrepreneurs scale up their operations, too,” said Ravula. “It will include women entrepreneurs from across socio-economic strata, geographical borders and operational capacities.”
In order to get a berth, a woman entrepreneur should have a 51 per cent stake in an early-stage start-up. “A team of two or more co-founders should be working full time for the start-up,” said Ravula.
