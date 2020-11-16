‘We need not just skill but an adaptable mindset’

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The National Association for Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has asked educational institutions to train students who are open to learning and adapting to new learning demands.
Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh has said that there is a shift in the definition of talent. “Talent has been democratised as tools to learn are available to all. We want institutions to build trainable mindsets. Industry can equip them with skills but what we need is adaptable mindsets,” she said.
She was addressing a session on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Synchronising Globalisation with Decentralised Cooperation’ in the Deccan Dialogue organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday.
She said technology should not be looked at as a standalone vertical. “It is an enabler. It has the potential to contribute 9 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. Technology is the most effective tool accelerate recovery,” she said.
Citing the example of Artificial Intelligence, she said, this technology can contribute up to $500 billion to the economy in the next five years. “Are we doing enough to leverage technology to digitise various sectors. The future is hyper digital,” she asked.
Sangita Reddy, President of FICCI and Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, said that the country produces 62 per cent of all the vaccines manufactured and 20 per cent of all pharma products in the world. About 40 per cent of USFDA approved units in pharma manufacturing in the world are in India.
“There is a huge potential in medical value travel . It is estimated that there is a potential of $500 billion,” she said.
“We are expected to close next year with $9 billion. We can target $40 billion,” she added.
Ambassador Dammu Ravi felt that globalisation and self-reliance were not mutually exclusive. They reinforce and strengthen one another.
He said that the country needed to import some products and export some. “There will be limitations. We depend the world for certain things. There needs to be a strong export element as we target to become a $5-trillion economy. We need to be competitive,” he said.
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...