WFH for IT sector extended till July 31

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has given permission for IT professionals to work from home (WFH) till July 31.

Union Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ravi Shankar Prasad informed the State governments of the WFH decision during the video conference with State IT Ministers.

Responding to a suggestion made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan to extend the permission to WFH upto March 31, 2021, the Union Minister said the decision can be reviewed after July.

Ashwath Narayan, briefing reporters after the video conference said that he had explained the problems faced by the IT sector.The Union Minister had also agreed to a suggestion to hold a separate meet with the heads of IT companies soon.

National Strategy Committee

According to the Karnataka Minister, the Union Minister had announced that a national level strategy committee will prepare detailed guidelines, solutions in the context of the pandemic. In view of the change in the working conditions after the lockdown, the Union Minister said that steps would be taken to strengthen the BharatNet to provide better internet facilities.

Online health services

Ravishankar Prasad appreciated the online health services of Karnataka and said that there is an improvement in online services after the pandemic breakout. “Online health services have improved after Covid-19. All States should also improve on this front,” he said.

Aptamitra helpline

Ashwath Narayan explained how the State government has been successful in using technology to provide education and other essential services. More than 500 professionals, are working at Aptamitra Helpline.

On an average every day, they receive at least 50,000 calls. As an alternative to e commerce, Aptamitra helpline provides all essentials including groceries, medicines to people’s doorsteps in red zones.