WhatsApp prepares to roll out a new feature where users can caption their media files. A few days ago, the Meta-backed messaging app WhatsApp rolled out an edit message feature on its platform.

The latest blog post on Wabetainfo tweaked the new feature of caption media files, which supports images, videos, GIFs, and documents. WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.23.4 brings the feature in a future update.

WhatsApp rolled out caption media files feature | Photo Credit: -

In the above screenshot, a new WhatsApp interface shows up when the user tries to forward an image with a caption. Here, users can decide if they want to forward the image with a caption. In case they don’t want to include the caption during the forwarding process, it is possible to remove the caption from the forwarded message by tapping the dismiss button within the message box at the bottom.

This feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update.