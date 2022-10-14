WhatsAppwill soon let users edit messages and fix typo errors. The feature was earlier hinted at in June this year when WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo spotted it under development. The instant messaging platform has been working on it since then, starting with its test on desktop beta.

Recent developments reported by WABetaInfo reveal that an ‘edited’ label will show up beside the text. Users can edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.14: what's new?



• WhatsApp is working on adding a label if the message has been edited, for a future update of the app.

• 15 minutes will be available to edit a message.

• The notification bug is still not fixed.https://t.co/L9htkpKibVpic.twitter.com/FakoOf7Psh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 13, 2022

Here is how the feature will work on Android based on the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp text message edit feature

It is unclear when the feature under development will roll out to beta testers.

At present, users can only delete messages. However, both the recipient and the sender can see that a message has been deleted. WABetaInfo has raised a poll on Twitter asking if WhatsApp should remove “This message was deleted” after deleting a message for everyone.

In your opinion, should WhatsApp remove "This message was deleted" after deleting a message for everyone? In this case, the recipient won't be able to see that you deleted a message.



Please, vote wisely and RT. You can also add a comment under this tweet for additional feedback. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 13, 2022

Recently, the platform worked on privacy features, including the ability to restrict screenshots of view-once images and videos.

