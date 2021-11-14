WhatsApp tests feature restricting access to 'Last Seen,' other info: Report

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to restrict certain information including their 'Last Seen' and profile picture from specific contacts for more privacy.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature has been rolling out to some beta testers. The WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.230.15 is marked as compatible.
The Meta owned messaging platform is testing the feature that provides users more control over their privacy, enabling them to restrict who can see their Last Seen, About, Profile Photo on WhatsApp.
Currently, users can restrict their ‘Status’ from specific contacts.
With the new beta, when a user excludes certain contacts from seeing their last seen, theil.will not be able to see their last seen as well, as it.hapoens currently. Currently,users can choose to hide this information all together. However, if they do so, they cannot see the last seen option for their contacts as well.
Separately, the platform is also releasing a new feature for WhatsApp Business users, enabling them to create advertisements that lead to their WhatsApp account.
With this, businesses can advertise on Facebook where the ad will let Facebook users know that the business also operates on WhatsApp, as per the report.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...