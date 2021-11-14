WhatsApp tests feature restricting access to 'Last Seen,' other info: Report

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to restrict certain information including their 'Last Seen' and profile picture from specific contacts for more privacy.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature has been rolling out to some beta testers. The WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.230.15 is marked as compatible.

The Meta owned messaging platform is testing the feature that provides users more control over their privacy, enabling them to restrict who can see their Last Seen, About, Profile Photo on WhatsApp.

Currently, users can restrict their ‘Status’ from specific contacts.

With the new beta, when a user excludes certain contacts from seeing their last seen, theil.will not be able to see their last seen as well, as it.hapoens currently. Currently,users can choose to hide this information all together. However, if they do so, they cannot see the last seen option for their contacts as well.

Separately, the platform is also releasing a new feature for WhatsApp Business users, enabling them to create advertisements that lead to their WhatsApp account.

With this, businesses can advertise on Facebook where the ad will let Facebook users know that the business also operates on WhatsApp, as per the report.