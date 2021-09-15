When Apple turned to Bollywood for the iPhone 13 launch

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
On Tuesday night, Indian consumers heard a familiar tune during the much-anticipated Apple’s global virtual event. It was bits from RD Burman’s popular song “Dum Maro Dum” featured in the 1971 Hindi movie ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.
Fans swiftly took to social media wondering if the tech-giant had indeed used music inspired from the Bollywood song at the iPhone 13 launch event. The iPhone 13 ad titled “Everyday Hero” features a young man bustling through the city on his motorcycle to deliver packages to consumers while enduring challenging conditions involving mud and water.
The ad leverages on the challenging conditions to showcase the various features of the new iPhone such as water resistance and protective ceramic shield among others. Most of all it features the prelude of “Dum Maro Dum”, a sort of retreaded version, as a part of the ‘Work All Day’ song by artist Footsie.
A twitter user echoed the sentiment aptly on Tuesday night by stating, “I swear that sounded like dum maro dum in the iPhone 13 video … just me?”. Filmmaker Ken Ghosh tweeted, “Did I just hear a #Dummarodum inspired tune at the iPhone launch? #iphone13series #iPhone #californiastreaming”
Putting all doubts to rest, on Wednesday, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama confirmed that it was indeed the “Dum Maro Dum” tune. In a Linkedin post, he wrote, “Apple licensed and used Saregama’s song “Dum Maro Dum” for iPhone 13 launch event and ad... another indicator that Indian Music has arrived at the global stage and more importantly Retro Music Rocks”.
Besides launching the iPhone 13 series, the tech-giant also also launched the new iPad series featuring an A13 Bionic chip and the Watch 7 Series.
