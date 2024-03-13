Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the semiconductor units that it is setting up in Dholera in Gujarat and Morigaon in Assam would possibly roll out the first products ahead of their deadlines.

As of now, the deadline set for the Gujarat unit is set for December 2026 and for Assam early 2026.

“We are accelerating the timeline. Typically, a fab take four years, our goal is to produce the chip in the calendar year 2026, hopefully in the later part of the year, but if we do it in early calendar year. So, we have got a very aggressive timeline, we’ve got a partner who is very willing, and we’ve assembled the team, so we are looking forward to going ‘live’ in 2026. And, in Assam, it will be done earlier...we may go commercial production in Assam even in late 2025 or early 2026,” he told reporters here.

To create 72,000 jobs

Speaking to mediapersons after the foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekaran said that Tata Electronics’ chip plant will gradually serve all sectors in a phased manner and create around 72,000 jobs, in Gujarat and Assam facilities.

Tata Electronics is investing ₹.91,000 crore in the chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat and ₹.27,000 crore in Assam over a period of time (generally more than 10 years), he said, adding that there will be expansion of projects but only after company crosses the early milestones.

“With regard to the capability, it is going to be a fab which has a capability to produce multiple nodes starting from 28 nanometer (nm) to beyond...it will be a variety of sectors – from automotive to power to consumer electronics to medical – so whole range of sectors which have a need for chips in this category. Obviously, we can’t produce all the form factors that we want so it will happen in phases, but we will be serving all segments,” Chandrasekaran said.

The high-tech products such as smartphones and tablets require chips majorly in smaller nodes such as 3nm , 7nm, 14nm, while white goods automotive sectors require 28nm to 110nm, which Tata Electronics will be making now.

The company is partnering with Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR); the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat; and OSAT facility at Morigaon, Assam.

Tie-up with Powerchip

The company is partnering with Taiwan-based Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) for the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). Similarly in Assam, it has tied up with Japan’s Renesas Electronics, for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging, under the modified scheme to set semiconductor fabs in India.

Under the Centre’s modified scheme, the government will invest half of the total investment made by Tata Electronics, while the company will also get around 20 per cent of subsidies from Gujarat.