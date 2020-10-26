Windows 10: Microsoft suggests temporary workaround to fix 'reset' issue

Some Microsoft users are facing issues while attempting to reset their Windows 10 PC.

Some users have reported receiving an error message that says, "There was a problem when resetting your PC. No changes were made." after attempting a Factory Reset on their Windows 10 PC running on the 2004 build.

According to PCMag, the issue is caused by a Windows 10 bug.

The tech giant has suggested a temporary workaround for users to fix this issue. Users can follow the step by step workaround to resolve the problem.

First, they would need to open an elevated command prompt. This can be done by clicking on Start and typing ‘Command Prompt’ or ‘cmd’ in the Search box. From there, they will need to right-click Command Prompt, and then click Run as administrator.

If prompted, users will need to type in their password, or click Allow. Users can then type in the following command, and press Enter- “dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth.” They will need to reboot their system and attempt to Reset the PC again.

Microsoft is working on a permanent fix for the issue which could be released soon, according to the PCMag report.