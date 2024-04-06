IT major Wipro announced on Saturday that its chief executive officer, Thierry Delaporte, will resign effective immediately, ‘to pursue passions outside the workplace’. The company said in a notification to the exchanges that he will be replaced by Srini Pallia, the American head of the company.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Thierry for his leadership at Wipro. The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimized our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritized partnerships, and improved our overall efficiency. This provides a strong foundation for Srini to effectively build upon.”

“Thierry will continue until the end of May, working closely with Srini and me to ensure a smooth transition,” added Rishad Premji.

Pallia has been with Wipro for over thirty years and most recently served as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro’s biggest and fastest-growing strategic market. In this role, he oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. Srini is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Delaporte, who took over as the CEO and managing director of global information technology in 2020, had joined the company from the Capgemini group.

“Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro’s values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.