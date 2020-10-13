Wipro to acquire engineering services firm Eximius Design

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said said in a press statement it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eximius Design, an engineering services company with a focus on semiconductor, software and systems design.
Eximius provides end-to-end solutions and services for building smarter, smaller and faster-connected products for various use cases of IoT, Industry 4.0, edge computing, cloud, 5G and artificial intelligence, the statement added.
Eximius’ offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s EngineeringNXT framework, providing customers with a platform to innovate and engineer the next generation of products and platforms at scale.
“Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Eximius’ employees and look forward to helping our customers innovate at scale and deliver next-generation connected products, faster,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice-President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro.
