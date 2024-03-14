WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) solutions firm and a NYSE-listed company, has opened a new delivery centre in Hyderabad. The 40,000-sq ft office located at the IT hub of Nanakramguda and employs 1,400 people.

The new facility will focus on building and delivering industry-led digital solutions across sectors, including shipping and logistics, healthcare, banking and financial Services, insurance, and high-tech and professional services.

The company has over 39,700 employees in 25 offices spread across different cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Pune.

“The expansion allows WNS to enhance our tailored solutions, providing clients with the optimal mix of services, talent, location, and technology,” WNS’ Group CEO Keshav R Murugesh, said in a statement on Thursday.

The company has 60,652 employees across 66 delivery centres in countries like Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK and the US.