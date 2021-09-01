Xebia acquires g-company for €24 million

IT consultancy Xebia has acquired Google Cloud Premier Partner g-company for €24 million. With this acquisition, Xebia hopes to increase its GCP (Google Cloud Platform) capabilities and expands its services with solutions like Google Workspace.

g-company partners with Google, Salesforce, Freshworks, monday.com, and many other web-based solutions to offer application development, data, machine learning, modern infrastructure, and online workplace services to companies across the globe.

After the acquisition, g-company and Xebia will remain a Google Cloud Premier Partner and Authorised Google Cloud Training Partner, including a shared infrastructure and workspace competency. g-company will continue to operate under its own label and the existing management of David Saris and Lennart Benoot. The acquisition will be signified by adding “proudly part of Xebia” to the company logo.

“As far as I’m concerned, the biggest growth is yet to come. So many workloads still need to move to the cloud. Google is a key player in this, but I believe in freedom of choice. With Xebia, we can really offer our customers that,” said David Saris, Founder and CEO g-company.

In 2007, when Google introduced its first business solution, David Saris launched g-company. As Google’s first partner in Northern Europe, g-company has grown alongside the IT multinational, with over 70 people now working from its offices in Malaysia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Xebia’s technology and digital capabilities will go hand-in-hand with g-company’s premier Google Could partnership for an increased market share in India, North America, UK, Europe, ME, ANZ and other APAC countries. g-company offers a team of experienced specialists and adds in-depth knowledge of and experience with Google Workspace, Salesforce, Freshworks, monday.com and Lumapps to our portfolio,” said Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services.

Xebia is an IT consultancy organisation that houses multiple brands, each covering a digital domain, such as cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps, and software consulting. Xebia aims to be a leading global player in training and consultancy, including Google Cloud and Workspace. With g-company, Xebia can grow by adding additional services to its one-stop shop for businesses worldwide.