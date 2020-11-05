Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition in India

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Xiaomi’s Mi on Thursday announced the launch of its new Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition in India.
The brand is expanding its laptop portfolio in India with the new notebook targeted at young professionals and students.
The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition comes with a 14-inch display with 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The 16:9 Full HD display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It comes with an anti-glare coating.
The device weighs 1.5 kilograms.
Also read: Mi India adds 3 new features to PatchWall 3.0
It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. It is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and 256GB of fast SSD storage. The laptop comes with an in-built 720p HD webcam. It also comes with DTS Audio Processing to fine-tune audio levels.
The laptop offers up to 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery up to 50 per cent in under 35 minutes, Xiaomi said.
The new Mi notebook will be available in silver colour at an inaugural starting price of ₹34,999. It will go on sale on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and with offline retail partners.
Also read: Mi India sells 5 million smartphones in festive season sales
The brand also launched its new Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro alongside the new notebook. The 10000mAh Power Bank comes with 22.5W ultra-fast charging. It can charge a 4500mAh smartphone battery 1.6 times on a single charge, the brand said.
The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro will be available in black. It will go on sale on Mi.com and Mi Homes starting November 5.
