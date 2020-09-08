Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band in India

POCO M2 launched in India
Xiaomi’s Mi India on Tuesday announced the launch of its Redmi Smart Band.
The Redmi Smart Band marks the brand’s entry into the wearable fitness category in India.
Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said: “In May 2020, we had announced our aim to expand Redmi India’s portfolio in categories that not only help democratise the market, but also bring an accessible connected ecosystem for the consumers. With the launch of Redmi Smart Band, we are foraying into the wearable market with an aim to make personal fitness tracking accessible to a larger customer base.”
The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 2.7 cm coloured LCD touch display.
The smartwatch supports USB direct charging with a USB Type-A port. It can provide up to 14 days of battery life and can charge fully to 100 per cent in 2 hours, the brand said.
The watch supports Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above. The watch provides four colour options for the strap which are Black, Green, Blue and Orange.
The device comes with features that help in tracking, outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking and freestyle exercise. It also supports continuous heart rate monitoring and provides in-depth analysis in real-time. It also comes with an inbuilt sleep monitor.
Other features include weather updates, music control, notification alerts and call rejection.
The watch can be controlled through the Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Wear Lite apps available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
The Redmi Smart Band is priced at ₹1,599. It will go on sale starting September 9 -- across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.
