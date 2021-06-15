YouTube bans ads related to gambling, alcohol and politics from its masthead slot

YouTube is prohibiting ads related to alcohol, politics, gambling and prescription drug terms from its masthead ad slot.

Google updated its ad requirements for YouTube on June 14 with YouTube masthead content requirements that prohibit assets related to these categories.

It will prohibit ads that depict or reference gambling-related content, including offline gambling, online gambling, online non-casino games, and social casino games, those related to elections or politics.

It will also not allow ads that depict or refer alcohol-related content, including ads promoting the sale of alcohol as well as branding or informational ads focusing on alcoholic beverages. It will also prohibit ads that depict or refer prescription drug terms.

The information has been updated on a support page. The tech giant is limiting certain ads as the YouTube masthead is one of the most prominent spots on the platform and the first thing that a user will see when they open YouTube.

As per the support page, “YouTube masthead ads are the ads that YouTube users see at the top of the YouTube homepage. This type of ad is the most prominent Google advertising placement available to advertisers.”

Last year, Google had rolled out more controls for users on YouTube to limit ads on sensitive topics such as alcohol and gambling.

It had added a new feature in Ad Settings to allow users to limit targeted advertising for such topics.