Zoho launches solution to help companies move back to workplace

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Zoho Corporation has launched BackToWork, a modular solution enabling businesses and organisations to safely transition back into the workplace. Free for the remainder of 2020, BackToWork, powered by Zoho Creator, is the latest programme built in India, to be introduced as part of the company’s ongoing relief efforts to support businesses impacted by the pandemic around the world.
BackToWork allows for advanced customisation for companies that have specific requirements. The application can be easily integrated with top HR platforms like Zoho People and BambooHR, and also with Active Directory and Zoho Directory. It is accessible via progressive web, iOS and Android apps. Zoho has several enhancements in the pipeline including a Travel Management module and integrations with popular video conferencing platforms, says a press release.
As part of Zoho’s ongoing efforts to support businesses during these uncertain times, BackToWork will be offered free of charge until the end of 2020. After that period, it will cost ₹99/user/month, the release said.
