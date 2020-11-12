Zoho, TCS in pact to provide CRM, other services to big businesses

Zoho has announced an alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide superior Customer Relationship Management (CRM), IT service management and e-commerce solutions to solve problems for large businesses.

Zoho, in alliance with TCS, will allow global enterprise organisations to realise new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency, and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office, or both, says a press release issued by Zoho. Together, Zoho and TCS will drive growth for global organisations through stronger technology alignment with business goals, more transparency across solutions, and greater operational efficiency.

“TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services,” said Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. “We are confident that through TCS’ reach and influence in the market across 46 countries, more enterprise organisations globally will experience the benefits of Zoho’s deep technology stack and world-class applications.”

“Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions, because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment,” said Aarti Devi, Global Head - Customer Experience Management, Enterprise Application Services at TCS. “We are pleased to partner with Zoho in helping their customers pursue new innovation and growth opportunities.”