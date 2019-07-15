Zoho to move California HQ to Texas; launch Zoho University

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Zoho plans to move its headquarters to Austin (Texas) from Pleasanton (California) in the US, and create a 375-acre campus including a 100,000 sq ft building in south-east Austin by 2021.
The new facility will employ workers with a focus on finding and training local talent. Zoho’s flagship Zoho University will also be launched in the US at the Austin facility. About 15 per cent of Zoho’s engineering workforce are graduates from Zoho University, says a press release.
Zoho had a 39 per cent growth in revenue last year, the release said without giving numbers.
Zoho partnered with Mastercard to help small business owners with an array of products and services to run their enterprise efficiently. With Zoho’s platform, Mastercard is able to offer its small business customers access to a suite of marketing, accounting and CRM tools to automate and digitise time-intensive, paper-based processes.
This partnership connects small businesses to the applications that enable them to access, manage and analyse real-time information that are critical to their success. Scaling its existing partnership from India to the rest of the world, Mastercard and Zoho are enabling business operations for SMBs globally. Zoho and Mastercard together will simplify the daily responsibilities of these entrepreneurs and help their businesses grow and thrive, the release said.
