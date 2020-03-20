Zoho waives fee for applications for small businesses

To lighten the financial burden on small business customers due to the coronavirus outreak, Zoho Corporation is launching the Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP). For up to 20,000 qualified paying customers with 25 employees or less, Zoho is waiving the cost of every single application they currently use, for up to three months, said a company press release.

“Businesses are hurting. They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows,” said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corp, a US-based business software applications provider with large offshore presence in India.

“Not knowing when things will get back to normal is making the situation worse. Every bit of help we, and other companies, can offer to keep these small businesses afloat will go a long way, not just financially but emotionally as well. We are in this together, and contributions from every business will help our community get through this pandemic,” he added.

Earlier this month, Zoho launched Remotely, a virtual productivity platform of 11 collaboration applications, provided to businesses of all sizes around the world for free, so that companies could effectively make the transition to remote work. Since its release, more than 5,000 new companies are running on the platform, and that number is increasing every day, said the release. Zoho has seen an average of 500 per cent growth in the usage of its collaboration apps and 1,000 per cent growth in daily new users of Zoho Meeting.

Between ESAP and Zoho Remotely, Zoho is committed to helping as many businesses as possible. It is encouraging other companies to join it in supporting the small business ecosystem, the release added.