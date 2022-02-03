Zoho Workplace now serves over 16 million users globally

Zoho, a global technology company, on Thursday announced that its enterprise collaboration and communications platform, Workplace, now serves more than 16 million users globally. The ongoing migration from Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 results in an influx of new customers for Zoho's collaboration and communication platform, the company claimed in a release.

The company attributes the growth to increasing business demand for contextual applications with utmost standards for user privacy as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers.

Since the start of the pandemic, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transitioned to digital-forward and remote work.

Zoho Workplace experienced 34 per cent year-on-year growth in 2021, with more than 40 per cent of new customers making the switch from Google and Microsoft.

SMB customer base

Growth was strong in all segments, with the small and midsize business (SMB) customer base increasing 40 per cent, mid-sized by 36 per cent, and enterprises by more than 20 per cent.

In India, Workplace saw 40 per cent growth. Carnival Group, Equitas Bank, and VIVA Group are a few among the thousands of Indian businesses that have successfully on-boarded to the Workplace platform in recent years.

As competitors continue to raise prices or eliminate free editions for those who need them most, Workplace continues to serve businesses and professionals with a feature-rich suite that increases productivity while remaining broadly affordable, Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho, said in the release.