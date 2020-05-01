Zoom clarifies the platform has 300 million daily meetings ‘participants’ not ‘users’

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Zoom has recently been under the scanner after multiple reports claiming that video-conferencing Zoom had misled people by stating that it had 300 million daily “users” had surfaced.
Zoom in its original blog post announcing the launch of Zoom 5.0 on April 22 had said that it had 300 million daily users.
“Zoom Surpasses 300M Daily Users,” began the original blog post.
The company had later deleted these claims later changing the term “daily users” to “daily participants.”
According to a report by the Verge who had first reported the error, the company had edited the blog day after its numbers made headlines worldwide.
In a statement clarifying its stance against reports claiming that the company had misled users, the company had said that it was a “genuine oversight” at their end.
“We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. We want to be clear: this was first announced in our April 22 webinar as 300 million daily participants by our CEO Eric Yuan,” the company said in an official statement.
“In a follow-up blog post on April 22 recapping this webinar, in addition to referring to participants as “participants,” we also inadvertently referred to them as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error on April 23, we corrected the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part,” it said.
There is a significant difference between daily active users and daily meeting participants. With daily meeting participants, a user can be counted more than once. For instance, if the same user has three meetings a day n Zoom, he will be counted thrice while calculating the numbers for daily meeting participants. While for daily users, a single user can be only counted once a day irrespective of the number of meetings. These are the numbers usually utilised by companies to measure daily usage.
