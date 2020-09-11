Zoom enables two-factor authentication for enhanced security

Zoom on Friday announced that it had added its enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to increase security on the platform.

The feature was introduced to help admins and organisations “protect their users and prevent security breaches right from the platform.”

“The Two-Factor Authentication identifies online users by requiring them to present two or more pieces of evidence, or credentials, that authenticate their ownership of the account, such as something the user knows (a password or pin), something the user owns (a smart card or mobile device), or something the user has (fingerprints, voice),” Zoom explained in an official release.

Users can choose to verify using a one-time password (OTP) through authentication apps that support Time-Based OTP (TOTP) protocol such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP. They can also choose to receive their OTP through SMS or a phone call. OTP is the second verification step after a password.

Zoom offers a range of authentication methods such as SAML, OAuth, and/or password-based authentication. Authentication methods can be disabled or enabled individually for an account.

How to enable?

Account admins can enable 2FA from the Zoom Dashboard. They can do so from the Security Option within the Advanced Settings in the navigation menu. They need to make sure that the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled.

Users can then choose to enable 2FA for either all users within the account or for select users. These include users with specific roles or users belonging to specific groups. They can then click ‘Save’ to confirm their 2FA settings.