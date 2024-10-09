ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, today opened its newest office in Hyderabad. The new office will meet growing client needs for a partner providing end-to-end global capability center (GCC) offerings.
“We can now leverage the city’s skilled workforce to support the dynamic GCC ecosystem. We will help clients with an optimal mix of advisory services, managed operations, platform development and operations,” Mohit Sood, regional managing principal, ZS, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hyderabad joins Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR and Pune as a ZS location in the country.
