For a perspective on global fixed income, credit market

Over the last 12 months, we have seen trading at distress yields and some investors such as Howard Marks, CFA, terming markets as defying logic. Closer home, we have seen a series of rate cuts, significant open market operations (OMOs), a crisis of confidence with respect to the NBFCs and some defaults.

The CFA Society India is hoping to address some of these interesting issues at its summit in Chennai, ‘First India Fixed Income Summit. 2020: Chaos, calm or cheers?’. The summit aims to give a perspective on the current state of fixed income/credit market globally and in India as well as understand the challenges and opportunities for the near- and long-term.

“The CFA Society India is committed to sharing knowledge among finance professionals to raise the bar for the investment community,” said Navneet Munot, Chairman, CFA Society India.

Speakers at the event include Dr Arvind Rajan, CFA, Managing Director, PGIM Fixed Income, USA, who will talk on the global view on the fixed income market with emphasis on the emerging markets. The session will be moderated by Bama Balakrishnan, CFO, Northern Arc Capital.

Dr Anantha Nageswaran, Dean, IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University, will provide a macro overview and discuss the impact of global events on policy and outlook. Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, will moderate the session.

Santosh Kamath Das, Chief Investment Officer, Franklin Templeton Asset Management Company, will look back on the past few decades and share the lessons from the journey, in his chat with Sriram Mahadevan, CFA, Principal, Endowments, at Azim Premji Trust.

Panel discussion

Lack of depth and breadth of issuers in Indian debt would be discussed by a panel comprising Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Karthik Srinivasan, Senior V-P and Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA; Sachin Pillai, CEO of Hinduja Leyland Finance; and Jayen Shah, Co-founder, Mavuca Capital Advisors (as moderator).

A panel on alternate ideas in fixed income will cover alternative investment funds (AIFs) focussed on debt, other structured finance products as well as new ideas in debt. Dr Kshama Fernandes, MD and CEO of Northern Arc Capital; Vijayendiran Rao, CEO and Director, Sundaram Alternates; Pramod Kumar, Managing Partner, IIFL Wealth; and Kalpesh Gada, Structured Finance Consultant, would offer some interesting insights in the panel moderated by Ravi Saraogi, Co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors

The event will take place on Saturday — December 14, at Taj Connemara, Chennai, from 9 am to 5.30 pm.