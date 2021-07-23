Adani Electricity Mumbai issues $2-billion sustainability-linked bonds

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) — an arm of Adani Transmission Ltd — will set up a $2-billion Global Medium-Term Notes bonds programme (GMTN).
The GMTN programme and the sustainability-linked bond issuance is the next step in AEML’s capital management plan, the company said in a statement Friday.
AEML also settled the maiden takedown of $300 million under the programme today, it said.
The order-book for the takedown was oversubscribed by 9.2 times by high quality real money global investors. The global geographical split of the investors was Asia – 49 per cent, Europe, West Asia, Africa – 27 per cent and North America – 24 per cent.
AEML services over 12 million consumers in Mumbai. It priced its first takedown of $ 300 million through 10-year notes under the 144A / REG S format.
With this landmark transaction, AEML’s capital management plan enters the second phase with 100 per cent of the term debt being placed in the international capital markets with the overall maturity now increased to nine years, the company said.
“The challenging short-term targets of increasing the renewable energy penetration in AEML’s power purchase mix from the current three per cent to 30 per cent by 2023 and then 60 per cent by 2027 are legally covenanted targets which are consistent with the COP26 targets,” said Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, AEML.
The transaction was closed on July 22 and the funds will be utilised for refinancing of existing debt and regulatory asset development for enabling ‘asset hardening’.
This becomes the tightest coupon ever by a BBB- rated utilities issuer in Asia (ex-Japan), company claimed.
This is the first Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) issuance from an Indian utility.
The assurance of the sustainability framework was completed through external agencies. Vigeo Eiris, a subsidiary of Moody’s Investor Service, provided a second party opinion on AEML’s sustainability framework.
The baselines for the targets have been assured by third party verifiers – British Standards Institute and the statutory auditor of AEML.
The Joint Lead Managers (JLM) to the transaction were Axis Bank, Barclays, Citigroup, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank. MUFG acted as the sole advisor.
The JLMs were represented by Latham & Watkins and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. The issuer was represented by Linklaters and L&L Partners.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...